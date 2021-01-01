Kimberley Walsh welcomes third son

Kimberley Walsh is a mum of three after giving birth to her third son last month.

The former Girls Aloud singer and husband Justin Scott welcomed baby Nate into the world on 28 May at London's St Mary's Hospital, with the tot weighing in at 7lbs 4oz.

Announcing her new arrival in an interview with Britain's OK! magazine, Kimberley revealed how she chose the name for the little one.

"I've always liked the name. There was a Nate in Boyz II Men and I've known a few people in the industry with the name and it's quite American-sounding, and so is Cole, so I felt like they went well together.

"I've also watched a few American series recently with characters called Nate, like How To Get Away With Murder, and the name felt right when I heard it."

Kimberley and Justin are also parents to sons Bobby, six, and four-year-old Cole.

Nate had been due to make his big arrival on 8 June, but Kimberley had to be induced 10 days early when doctors discovered that she had antibodies that hadn't been present during the pregnancy.