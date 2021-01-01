Britney Spears' brother-in-law defends family following conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' brother-in-law Jamie Watson has insisted the family only wants the best for the singer following her bombshell testimony at a conservatorship hearing last week.



Watson, who is the husband of Jamie Lynn Spears, has told the New York Post every member of the family has a lot of love for Britney as she battles to free herself from the control her dad, Jamie Spears, has had over her life since 2008.



"I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her," Watson said. "I wouldn't be around people who weren't. Who wouldn't want to be in support of Britney?"



His comments come days after Britney testified at a conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles and told a judge she wants to terminate the longstanding legal arrangement, claiming her whole family "did nothing" while her father took control of every aspect of her life from her finances to her reproductive rights.



"I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you," she said. "I also would like to be able to share my story with the world and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them."



Britney also noted her family has "lived off of the conservatorship for 13 years", and revealed she hasn't spoken out about the "abusive" situation because she found it "embarrassing and demoralising".



"Even my family, they do interviews to anyone they want on news stations, my own family doing interviews, and talking about the situation and making me feel so stupid. And I can't say one thing," Britney added.



Her father responded to her statement via an attorney, explaining he was sorry to hear "she is suffering and in so much pain".



Britney's mum, Lynne Spears, also expressed via a lawyer that she's a "very concerned mother" following her daughter's hearing appearance.