Cardi B is pregnant

Cardi B and Migos star Offset are expecting their second child.

The WAP hitmaker made the big reveal at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, while onstage at the Microsoft Theater with her husband's rap trio.

Appearing in a black bodysuit covered with rhinestones, a sheer panel in the abdomen showed off Cardi's blossoming baby bump.

It's the second time Cardi has used live television to break baby news - she debuted her burgeoning tummy when she was pregnant with the couple's daughter, Kulture, in 2018.

Kulture turns three next month.

Meanwhile, Offset recently heaped praise on his wife's mothering skills, revealing she loves her three stepchildren the same way as their daughter.

"My other kids who ain't hers... (she) gives them love the same way," he said. "It's a beautiful thing."