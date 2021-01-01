Jack Savoretti enjoyed weekly 'living room vacations' during lockdown

Jack Savoretti had weekly "mini vacations" in his living room during lockdown.



The 37-year-old singer - whose new album 'Europiana' was inspired by the regular themed parties he enjoyed with his kids during the pandemic - has opened up on how music helped his family switch their minds off from the health crisis.



He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I created this thing where one night a week we would have a party.



"That really distracted them as they spent the whole week planning what they would wear and what music they're going to listen to.



"The parties would be themed so it would be French, Spanish, Italian. We would really go there and it felt like mini vacations every Friday."



The 'Whos Hurting Who star noted how influential the weekly parties were on his songwriting, and he hopes to inspire others to do the same.



He added: "I don't think I would have made an album like this had it not been for that because we were able to pretend we were on holiday and we travelled through music...



"THere's a song called 'Dancing In The Living Room' and I really want people to dance and to have a party."



Meanwhile, the album was recorded at Jack’s Oxfordshire home and even features his wife and their kids.



He previously shared: "For weeks we literally lived 'Europiana'.



"The band would arrive and I’d make a big lunch, eaten outside with loads of rose. Then we’d go inside to write in what is usually my living room but it became a studio. The sun and fun seeped into the songs."



Other collaborators on the record include Nile Rogers and John Oates, and Jack recently heaped praise on the former for his enduring passion.



He said: "his is a guy who’s been at the top of his game for four or five decades and he still absolutely loves going to work every day.



“That’s something I envy, because I feel it now but I don’t know if I’m going to feel it forever.



“Nile’s relentless and he’s been a mentor throughout this whole process.”