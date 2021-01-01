Britney Spears sorry for 'pretending' she's been OK online

Britney Spears has apologised to fans online for "pretending" everything has been fine under her conservatorship, confessing she was too "embarrassed" to go public with the truth.

A day after the Gimme More hitmaker raged against her father, Jamie Spears, and his fellow co-conservators in a Los Angeles court hearing, seeking to be freed from the "abusive" legal restrictions over her personal and professional life, the pop superstar returned to Instagram on Thursday with a message for her 30.5 million followers.

"I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I've posted ... my life seems to look and be pretty amazing ... I think that's what we all strive for!!!!" she began.

Britney, who shares two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, admits it was a trait she picked up from her mother, Lynne, who "always pretended like everything was ok" for the sake of the singer and her siblings.

"I'm bringing this to peoples attention because I don't want people to think my life is perfect because IT'S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL ... and if you have read anything about me in the news this week ... you obviously really know now it's not (sic)!!!!"

She continued, "I apologize for pretending like I've been ok the past two years ... I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me ... but honestly who doesn't want to capture their Instagram in a fun light (sic)."

Before her explosive testimony in court on Wednesday, Britney had repeatedly posted videos of herself dancing, painting, and showing off her favourite outfits, but it was all a front as she was in denial.

"Believe it or not pretending that I'm ok has actually helped ...," she explained, before referencing an Albert Einstein quote which accompanied her post, insisting it felt appropriate "if you're going through hell".

The quote read, "If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales."

Britney added, "I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence ... existence ... and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked ... so I've decided to start reading more fairy tales (sic)!!!!!".

The Instagram message was Britney's first since revealing all about the lack of control she has had over her life for the past 13 years, when her father was named a co-conservator of her person and her estate.

He temporarily stepped down from his role overseeing his daughter's personal life in 2019, due to health issues, handing the responsibility over to current conservator Jodi Montgomery.

Among Britney's most shocking allegations regarding her conservatorship include claims she was drugged and forced to perform her residency in Las Vegas in 2018, and that she has been made to use birth control to prevent her from conceiving a child with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, who she also wants to marry.