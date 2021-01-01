NEWS Ed Sheeran: 'I introduced Courtney Cox to my best mate Johnny McDaid' Newsdesk Share with :





Global superstar Ed Sheeran joined Fleur East today (Friday 25th June) on The Hits Radio Breakfast Show. They discussed his new single ‘Bad Habits’ as well as spilling the beans on what life is like now he’s become a dad. Read on for quotes!



On his friendship with Courtney Cox and introducing her to partner - “I introduced her to my best mate Johnny (McDaid - of Snow Patrol), who I wrote Shape of You and Bad Habits with. He's also godfather to Lyra, but yeah I introduced them like nine years ago. She just invited me round her house and I just kept going round and then one day I brought Johnny and he didn't come home.”



Ed on becoming a dad to Lyra – “It's just new responsibilities isn't it? It's less selfish. You know… If I have like a night out with my mates now it's like planned, and we do it like properly, rather than just having like random spur of the moment thing. But yeah she's great, she's ten months now, almost walking and it's the best. It's the best… It's definitely a shift, you have to completely change your life but it is the best thing that I've ever done.”



On the rumours that Lyra’s middle name is ‘Antarctica’ due to where she was conceived “Me and Cherry always wanted to go to Antarctica, it was always on our list. It's the one continent I haven't gone to… So we went there and it's just an amazing place, it's really special to us, and obviously like we got home and Cherry was pregnant. Yeah it was just something we wanted to have in her name. I know people see it as a weird thing, but like… I mean it's less about where she was made and more about it being special. I just wanted to have a connection to it … I understand it's like awkward for kids to grow up and then she'll like watch this interview and be "eww".



On becoming best mates with Lewis Capaldi: “Most of my lockdown was spent on the phone to him. I met him at those gigs, he came and opened up for me. He reminds me so much of myself on my first album… I know how much pressure he's putting on himself and the label's putting on him, and everyone else in the world on his second album. And second albums are so important so we just called a lot, and just we've had long chats about life. He's great… we wrote a tune, and it's actually pretty good. It's not for my thing and I don't know if it's gonna end up on his project, but we definitely wrote a tune that was good.”



On if he’s managed to get Elton John to pronounce his name correctly yet – “I'm done with trying to correct him. We've been friends-- I mean he's someone also in the lockdown that used to ring me. But I think as soon as I became a dad, 'cause he's a dad as well he rung me so much to check up on me and I had a friend pass away in March that he knew as well, so he was ringing to check up on me. He's great. But yeah I'm forever Ed Sherran to him.”



On being too embarrassed to get a Nando’s black card, despite eating Nando’s EVERY DAY: “I haven't had one (a black card) since 2012, 'cause it ran out and I felt embarrassed about asking for another one 'cause I was like why do I need free chicken? Jamal's (Edwards) actually just hooked me up with a card again, 'cause I've been back in London for a bit, and where I live in the countryside Nando's is like, it's a drive away. But in London I'm a creature a habit so every day without fail for lunch I have Nando's. Without fail everyday extra hot chicken wrap and coleslaw and that's it, that's it.”



On his home dubbed as ‘Sheeranville’ – “I didn't name it that. I actually tried to change the name of it to The Shire 'cause I love The Hobbit. But it got denied. D'you know the craziest one (planning dispute) for me, is the lake that I had dug. Well it's essentially a pond that… I can show you pictures of it, it is grey filled with like tadpoles and swamp stuff- it's not a swimming pool, it's a lake… they make it look blue online like it does not look like that at all at all. There's no like filter system it's naturally like cleaned itself with the plants that are in it. There's like a big thing about like wildlife and newts and blah, blah, blah. Before it was there, it was like a ploughed field. So there is way more wildlife there now it's surrounded by this. Fourteen thousand trees that were planted, which is great for the environment. There's load of animals. We let the meadow grow up. All the animals look. I just think people just need to mind their own business.”



