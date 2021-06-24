Massive Attack's Robert Del Naja releases print for War Child appeal

Massive Attack star Robert '3D' Del Naja has released a special piece of artwork for War Child's Gaza Appeal.



The 'Karmacoma' hitmaker - whose band included an alternative version of the song for the charity's 'HELP' album in 1995 - has a long history with the organisation, and he's launched a special 'Help95' archival pigment print this week.



The image was originally used in the sleeve notes for the 1995 'HELP' album and has been reworked for this unique fire-sale, with all proceeds from the sale going directly to support children in Gaza.



Rich Clarke - Head of War Child Records - said: "Massive Attack have been generous supporters of War Child for over a quarter of a century now, they are incredibly passionate about the causes they choose to help and we are extremely grateful to benefit from their support.



"The original image 'Help95' was donated by Rob to support the children and families caught in the Balkan Civil war in 1995 and resonates 25 years later with the desperate situation in Gaza.



"The money raised from the fire-sale will enable War Child to reach more children and give them the chance of a brighter future.



"We are extremely grateful to have Robert's continued support to help us protect, educate and stand up for the rights of the children of Gaza."



As well as their work on 'HELP' in 1995, Massive Attack also donated all proceeds from their 'Atlas Air' EP in 2005, and last they they donated an original artwork proof of 'War Stories' to War Child's Crowdfunder as part of the organisation's Coronavirus Appeal.



The prints - which are signed limited edition - went on sale on Thursday (24.06.21) and can be purchased at https://www.fire-sale.store.