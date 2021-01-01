David Byrne's American Utopia set to receive special Tony Award

David Byrne's American Utopia and Lin-Manuel Miranda's Freestyle Love Supreme will be feted with special prizes at the 2021 Tony Awards.



Both shows closed their doors last spring due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will reopen this autumn.



American Utopia features Talking Heads frontman?Byrne?and 11 musicians performing many of the rock star's hits and a cover of Janelle Monae's Hell You Talmbout. A filmed version of the show, directed by Spike Lee, also aired on U.S. cable channel HBO.



Meanwhile, Freestyle Love Supreme reteams Hamilton director Thomas Kail and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda with improvisation teacher Anthony Veneziale for a musical based on the hip-hop comedy group they started in 2004.



Bosses at the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, an anti-racism non-profit that was founded in 2016 by several black members of the Broadway community, will also receive a special Tony.



"In what has been such an unusual year in theater, we are thrilled to be presenting these Special Tony Awards to three such deserving recipients," said Heather Hitchens, CEO and president of co-organisers the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of their hosting partners, The Broadway League, in a statement.



"The Broadway Advocacy Coalition has provided an unparalleled platform for marginalized members of our theater community and tools to help us all do better as we strive for equity. The two productions we are honoring, David Byrne's American Utopia and Freestyle Love Supreme, take theater to the next level, delivering outside-of-the-box presentations that have gone beyond the stage and brought theater into the homes of millions of people around the world."



The 74th Tony Awards will be held on 26 September.