Mark Hoppus diagnosed with cancer

Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus has been secretly battling cancer.

The rocker has revealed he's in the midst of treatment, but the health crisis has left him "scared".

In a post on social media on Wednesday, he wrote, "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

Hoppus still has a long road ahead of him, but he is trying to stay optimistic and is looking forward to the day he beats the disease and can return to the stage.

"I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive," he added. "Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all."

The All The Small Things hitmaker initially went public with the news on Wednesday afternoon by sharing - and quickly deleting - a photo of himself sitting in a doctor's office, with an intravenous drip in his arm.

The Instagram Stories post was captioned, "Hello, yes. One cancer treatment, please."

Hoppus later uploaded a full statement online, but has yet to share further details about his condition.