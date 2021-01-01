Lorde: 'Solar Power artwork is hardcore but joyful'

Lorde has described her Solar Power artwork as "a little bit feral".

The Royals hitmaker has opened up on the cover for her upcoming third studio album, which is taken from the ground and shows the singer jumping over the camera with her bottom on show.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - which wasn't allowed to show the artwork on air - she explained the snap was taken by a friend.

"It was just me jumping over a friend on the beach… It’s a little hardcore, but it was so joyful to me," she added. "It felt innocent and playful and a little bit feral."

The 24-year-old star surprised fans on her mailing list earlier this month by announcing her new LP, which is inspired by the "natural world".

She wrote: “There’s someone I want you to meet. Her feet are bare at all times. She’s sexy, playful, feral, and free. She’s a modern girl in a deadstock bikini, in touch with her past and her future, vibrating at the highest level when summer comes around. Her skin is glowing, her lovers are many. I’m completely obsessed with her, and soon you will be too. It’s my divine pleasure to be introducing you, at long last, to my third studio album, SOLAR POWER. (sic)"

And she admitted she hopes fans will use the album as their soundtrack to the summer.

"There’s SO much more detail to come — a truly comical amount of detail, honestly," she said. "You can look to the natural calendar for clues. I’m trying to listen to what’s out there more, and the vibe I got was that you’re ready for this, that you need it. I want this album to be your summer companion, the one you pump on the drive to the beach. The one that lingers on your skin like a tan as the months get cooler again. Today’s the only solar eclipse of the year, did you know that? Feels right.”