Jack Savoretti 'jealous' of Nile Rodgers' enduring love for his work

Jack Savoretti has admitted he's jealous of Nile Rodgers' enduring passion for "going to work every day".



The 37-year-old singer worked with the Chic legend - as well as John Oates - on his new album 'Europhiana', and he was inspired by his sessions with the iconic musician.



He told The Sun newspaper: “This is a guy who’s been at the top of his game for four or five decades and he still absolutely loves going to work every day.



“That’s something I envy, because I feel it now but I don’t know if I’m going to feel it forever.



“Nile’s relentless and he’s been a mentor throughout this whole process.”



Nile sings on the LP's single 'Whos Hurting Who, and Oates lends his guitar skills - and backing vocals - to 'When You're Lonely'.



Explaining his decision to enlist the duo, Jack explained: "The reason I wanted to work with those guys is because their music, from disco to yacht rock, revolutionised European music.



"Without disco, we wouldn’t have had the likes of ABBA, Julio Iglesias, Daft Punk, Phoenix, even Air.



“So I reached out to Nile, not only to make the record great but also because his blessing legitimises the whole concept of the album.”



When it came to contacting Oates, their paths had first crossed after Jack covered Hall & Oates' track 'Rich Girl', which caught the eye of the man himself.



Jack added: "I wrote to him on Instagram at three in the morning, saying, ‘When are we going to work together?’ I might have been a bit drunk!



“John answered back, ‘Anytime, buddy.’ He gave me his number so I phoned him and now I’m thrilled to have him on the album.”