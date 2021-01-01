Paris Jackson's romance with Gabriel Glenn ended with 'intense betrayal'

Paris Jackson suffered an "intense betrayal" before calling it quits with her former boyfriend and bandmate Gabriel Glenn.



The couple quietly split last summer and Paris hasn't opened up about what led to the break-up - until now.



In a candid chat with pal Willow Smith on her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, Jackson shares some details about the drama, suggesting her ex really let her down.



"It was the deepest heartbreak I ever experienced, but also it was one of the most powerful rebirths I've ever had in finding my voice and finding my sound and embracing being a musician," Paris told Willow. "I was scared to do that for a long time. Finally, I'm just, like, 'This is who I am. I'm a musician'.



"It was the deepest I ever loved someone, it was the most intense I've felt so far and the most intense betrayal I felt so far and experienced."



Paris didn't give anything else away, but she admits the break-up has made her more cautious about looking for love.



"It's definitely closed me off to that," she revealed. "I'm very careful with who I spend time with now and very guarded and trying to protect myself."