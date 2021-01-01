R. Kelly's infamous Atlanta home sold

The property in which R&B star R. Kelly allegedly held women against their will has been sold.

The mansion previously rented by the singer, which featured heavily in the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries, sold on 3 June for $1.8 million (£1.3 million), according to TMZ.com.

The property boasts seven bedrooms, two kitchens and a four-car garage, along with a pool, spa, treehouse, home theatre, playhouse and tennis court.

It is alleged the I Believe I Can Fly star kept women as part of what was dubbed his his "sex cult" in the property, where it is claimed they were forced to call him "Daddy" and had to ask permission to take bathroom breaks and eat meals.

Kelly, who remains behind bars awaiting a federal trial, has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

The R&B star was originally due to face allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering in New York last year, but will now stand trial there in August.

He is also set to be separately tried on child pornography charges in his native Chicago, Illinois in September.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all counts.