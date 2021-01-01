FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf having 'productive negotiations' about settling abuse lawsuit

FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf have been having "productive negotiations" about settling the sexual battery lawsuit the singer filed against her ex-boyfriend last year.



The Cellophane hitmaker accused the Transformers actor of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress during the course of their brief relationship between 2018 and 2019.



A remote hearing on the case was held earlier this week, during which a lawyer for Twigs, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, told a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge: "The parties have been engaged in productive settlement negotiations and are in the process of arranging for an early mediation."



The judge agreed to give both Twigs and LaBeouf time to mediate a settlement, and set a follow-up court date for 15 December.



"If you can't (reach a settlement), when you come back in December, I probably would give you a (trial) date in early 2023," the judge said, according to the New York Daily News.



LaBeouf checked into rehab to deal with his personal demons in February, two months after Twigs filed her lawsuit.



He has denied all the allegations made against him by Twigs.