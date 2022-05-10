Bob Dylan announces Shadow King live-stream gig

Bob Dylan has announced a special live-stream concert.



The 80-year-old music legend's 'Shadow Kingdom' performance on July 18 will see the 'All I Really Want to Do hitmaker perform unique renditions of his hits "created especially" for the one-off set.



The organisers announced in a statement: "Veeps presents Bob Dylan in an exclusive broadcast performance, Shadow Kingdom, which will showcase the artist in an intimate setting as he presents renditions of songs created especially for this event on Sunday, July 18."



The virtual gig takes place just over a year after Dylan released his most recent album, ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways'.



Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that one of the singer-songwriter's records was returned to a library in Ohio 48 years overdue.



Sara Phillips, manager of the University Heights Library, explained how a package containing Dylan's 'Self Portrait' album arrived in the post recently.



She said: "I got a package in the mail from San Francisco that was record-shaped and - lo and behold! - it contained a record from our collection that was due back in June 1973."



The LP had been checked out of the library by Howard Simon when he was a school pupil and he revealed that he had found the album in his personal collection and decided to return it.



He wrote: "As a recent retiree, I am taking the opportunity to turn my attention to some of the many vignettes of life that by dint of career and family have been neglected these many years.



"In that context, I am returning with this letter an overdue item (by my count, approximately 17,480 days overdue as of this writing)."



In other news, a Bob Dylan museum is opening next year.



The Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma will open on May 10, 2022, and gives fans the chance to explore "more than 100,000 exclusive cultural treasures”.