Justin Bieber and DaBaby to headline Jay-Z's Made in America 2021 edition

Justin Bieber and DaBaby will headline Jay-Z's Made in America 2021 festival.



The 51-year-old hip-hop legend was forced to axe the popular event, which was due to take place last September at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, because of the Covid-19 crisis in the US.



And overnight it was confirmed that the event will return on September 4 and 5 at the same venue.



Other artists scheduled to perform include Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, and A$AP Ferg.



In the absence of the festival last year, the '99 Problems' hitmaker instead encouraged everyone to focus on the fight for racial equality following the Black Lives Matter protests - which were sparked following the death of unarmed African America George Floyd in police custody.



The music extravaganza - which has previously been headlined by the likes of Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, and the rapper's wife Beyoncé - is held across Labor Day weekend.



In a statement, Jay's label Roc Nation said at the time: "2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation's history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organisations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made In America festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021."



No artists had been announced for the 2020 event.



Those who purchased tickets are able to use them for the 2021 festival, and ticketholders unable to attend will be able to seek a full refund from Live Nation.



The statement added: "If anyone would prefer a refund, an email will be sent to request one. For any further ticket inquiries, please reach out to the point of purchase."