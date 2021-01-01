Noel Gallagher hates being centre of attention in music videos

Noel Gallagher hates being in music videos.



The former Oasis rocker is not a fan of starring in his own promos and that's why he hires his famous pals to be the main attraction.



Speaking on Gary Kemp and Guy Pratt’s Rockonteurs podcast, he confessed: “I f****** hate videos. I hate them with a passion.



“I hate the fact they f****** cost money. And I have to p*** around all day about in the rain.



“I’ve got two mates. I say ‘This is all I can afford, go and do what you can and I’ll be in it for 10 seconds’. If I can, I’ll blag another famous person to be in it for me.”



The 54-year-old musician has been pals with 'The Crown' star Matt Smith for a few years now and got him drunk to ask him to be in his latest promo for High Flying Birds' 'We’re On Our Way Now'.



He said: “We’ve been mates for a long time.



“And one night he was round our house and as he was leaving at four in the morning. I said ‘Ey mate you don’t fancy being in a video do you?’ He said yes. “And I sort of held him to it.”



The 'Wonderwall' songwriter says writing songs is like his religion and he will never retire from penning tunes.



He said: “I would never give up writing songs for anything. I’m not into spiritual stuff, religion or therapy or all that.



“So it’s kind of my meditation. As long as you can, you should. There’s enough s*** people have to deal with on the news, that why would you retire if you can still do it?”



And his upcoming batch of songs are set to be more stripped-back, as he recently revealed his next solo album is going to be "more acoustic" than his last LP.



The 'Some Might Say' hitmaker is going back to his Oasis roots as opposed to his last full-length High Flying Birds release, 2017's 'Who Built The Moon?', and his run of EPs which all had a more experimental and dance-tinged sound due to Noel's studio work with producer David Holmes.



Discussing the sound of his latest tracks, he spilled: "It's leaning to be more acoustic, actually. There will be more acoustic tracks on it than I would do and the reason for that is that I did those EPs the year before last and I was in that frame of mind to something electronic. If I hadn't done that, my next album would have been like those EPs. So that's given me a thing to react against. It's more acoustic and a lot slower paced and bit more atmospheric.



"It's good, though. Really good. There's some bangers on there as well."