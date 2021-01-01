Eve and Trina preparing to do battle for next Verzuz event

Hip-hop stars Eve and Trina, and Bow Wow and Soulja Boy are set to go head-to-head for the next rounds in the hit Verzuz rap battle series.

Fans have been calling on co-creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz to set up a battle royale between Eve and Trina for months, and now their dreams are set to come true as the ladies go hit-for-hit online on 16 June.

The event will mark the first time two female rappers have gone up against one another since Verzuz was launched at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Meanwhile, Bow Wow and Soulja Boy will be pitted against one another on 26 June.

Times for the two showdowns have yet to be revealed. For more information, check out: https://www.instagram.com/verzuztv/.

Previous Verzuz battles have featured the likes of 2 Chainz and Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg and the late DMX, Brandy and Monica, Redman and Method Man, Alicia Keys and John Legend, and Jill Scott and Erykah Badu.