Carrie Underwood and John Legend win Video of the Year at CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood and John Legend were among the winners at the 2021 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday night.

Carrie and John's collaboration Hallelujah picked up the Video of the Year award, while Kane Brown, who co-hosted the ceremony with Kelsea Ballerini, doubled up with the Male Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year honours.

Meanwhile, Gabby Barrett, who was forced to bow out of the event due to personal issues, picked up the Female Video of the Year award for The Good Ones.

The show-stopping performances at the Bridgestone Arena ceremony included an opening set from Lady A, Carly Pearce, and Barrett's last-minute replacement Lindsay Ell, sporting a cast on her broken ankle, a stunning duet from Chris Stapleton and H.E.R., and a rousing rendition of Friendship Train from soul queen Gladys Knight and Mickey Guyton.

The full list of winners is:

Video of the Year:

Hallelujah - Carrie Underwood & John Legend

Female Video of the Year:

The Good Ones - Gabby Barrett

Male Video of the Year:

Worship You - Kane Brown

Duo/Group Video of the Year:

Wine, Beer, Whiskey - Little Big Town

Breakthrough Video of the Year:

Nobody - Dylan Scott

Collaborative Video of the Year:

Famous Friends - Chris Young and Kane Brown

CMT Performance of the Year:

The Other Girl - Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey (from the 2020 CMT Music Awards)

Best Family Feature:

The Best Day (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift.