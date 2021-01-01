Sinead O'Connor eyes The Voice Ireland gig after music retirement

Sinead O'Connor has volunteered to serve as a judge on the Irish version of The Voice after announcing her retirement as a musician.

The singer stunned fans on Friday as she took to Twitter to reveal her planned 2022 album, No Veteran Dies Alone, would be her last. She has decided to quit her recording career and cancel all tour commitments.

"This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business. I've gotten older and I'm tired," she told her followers.

"NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there'll be no more touring or promo."

"This is not sad news. It's staggeringly beautiful news," she continued. "A warrior knows when he or she should retreat. It's been a forty year journey. Time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true."

Now O'Connor, also known as Shuhada' Sadaqat after converting to Islam, is hoping her clear schedule will enable her to become a TV personality, offering help and advice to aspiring artists on talent competition show The Voice.

Returning to Twitter on Sunday, she added, "have always wanted to be one of the artists involved in presenting and mentoring on the The Voice of Ireland (sic)... But never was free to do it. Am now... So if they ever want me they can contact my managers (sic)".

On Saturday, the Nothing Compares 2 U hitmaker admitted she had not given her team of representatives any advance warning about her retirement, which emerged just days after the release of her candid memoir, Rememberings.

"Apologies if any upset caused to booking agents or promoters or managers due to my tweeting about my retirement," she wrote.

"I guess the book made me realise I'm my own boss. I didn't wanna wait for permission from the men, as to when I could announce it (sic)."