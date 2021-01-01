Taylor Swift takes Evermore back to top of U.S. albums chart

Taylor Swift has returned to the top of the U.S. albums chart with Evermore and smashed her own record for the largest sales week of 2021 so far.

The pop superstar originally dropped the project in December, when it enjoyed three weeks at number one, but it's since leaped from number 74 to snag the top spot on the Billboard 200 once more thanks to the recent vinyl release, in addition to a promotion on autographed CDs and discounted digital versions.

The additional marketing push helped Taylor shift 202,000 equivalent album units, beating the previous top seller, a record she also held with Fearless (Taylor's Version), the re-release of her 2008 project, which shifted 179,000 in its first week in April.

Evermore's latest success takes Taylor's cumulative total weeks atop the Billboard 200 to 53 weeks - putting her only behind The Beatles (132 weeks) and Elvis Presley (67 weeks).

Taylor replaces Olivia Rodrigo in first place - her debut album Sour slips to two, followed by J. Cole's The Off-Season at three.

Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album holds steady at four, and rapper Moneybagg Yo rounds out the new top five with A Gangsta's Pain.

Meanwhile, late rapper DMX's first posthumous album, Exodus, was a new entry on the chart at eight.