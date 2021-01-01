Ellie Goulding shares first glimpse of baby boy in pregnancy journey video

Ellie Goulding has given fans a first glimpse of her baby boy in a sweet video documenting her pregnancy journey.



The Burn star and her husband Caspar Jopling welcomed their first child, Arthur Ever Winter Jopling, on 29 April, news which they announced in a post in Britain's The Times newspaper's Births, Marriages and Deaths section in early May.



Ellie, 34, hadn't posted anything on social media about Arthur's arrival or her experience with motherhood until Thursday night, when she shared a video comprised of a montage of clips taken throughout her pregnancy.



The video begins with footage of Ellie with a little bump and them attending a scan and continues with clips of her showing off her bump, dancing, going on walks, and working out, with her bump getting progressively bigger as the video goes on.



The film, produced by Caspar, concludes with a clip of Ellie walking with a pushchair and ends with a still black-and-white photo of the singer reclining in bed and holding Arthur, who faces away from the camera.



"Dropped a BIG unexpected side project this year (fire emojis) think it might be the greatest yet- shoutout to Mother Nature for the collab of all collabs (blue heart emoji) (Produced by @casparjopling )," she wrote in the caption.



Ellie announced she was pregnant in February as part of an at-home shoot for British Vogue magazine, revealing she discovered she was expecting while celebrating her first wedding anniversary last year.



The couple wed in August 2019 at York Minster in England.