Lady Gaga delays Chromatica Ball world tour until 2022

Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica Ball' world tour has been pushed back to 2022.



The 'Stupid Love' hitmaker's run of dates in support of the acclaimed 2020 album have been delayed once again, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.



The run included a stop at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London, as well as dates in Paris and North America.



However, a statement issued to ticket holders read: "While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready.



“So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone 'The Chromatica Ball' shows to the summer of 2022.”



New dates are not known at this time, but those who have already purchased tickets will be able to use them for the new dates



The concerts were originally set for 2020, before being rescheduled for this summer.



Gaga told fans in a previous statement: “The Chromatica Ball is officially moving to Summer 2021.



“We’ve been working hard to figure out the safest and soonest way to bring this show to you, but most importantly want everyone to be healthy and able to dance together at the shows as we always have.



“If you’ve purchased a ticket already, you’ll find all of the new information in your email inbox. I can’t wait to see you there! Keep dancing at home in the meantime.”



Meanwhile, the 35-year-old singer recently announced a special 10th anniversary edition of 'Born This Way'.



The seminal 2011 LP turned a decade old last month, and the pop superstar announced the upcoming release will include six new renditions of tracks from the record featuring LGBTQIA+ artists.



The first to be released was Big Freedia's take on 'Judas' and the full collection will arrive on June 18.



Fans can also expect covers of ‘Highway Unicorn’, ‘You & I’, ‘Marry the Night’, ‘The Edge of Glory’, and the album's title track.



In a statement, Freedia said: "'Judas' was my favourite song when it came out originally, so I really wanted to cover it.



“To me, ‘Judas’ is a love song about when someone does you dirty. I’ve sure had my experience with that. Who can’t relate?"



The 'Born This Way' anniversary LP news comes days after Gaga was awarded West Hollywood's Key to the City on Born This Way Day (23.05.21).



Gaga's chart-topping record was honoured for its cultural impact.