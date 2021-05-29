Niall Horan would only want 1D reunion if everyone was 'completely' up for it

Niall Horan would only want to be part of a One Direction reunion if everyone was "completely" up for it.

The Irish star has admitted he has no idea when the 'What Makes You Beautiful' hitmakers - also comprising Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson - will have the chance to be in the same room to discuss getting the band back together, because they are all so committed to their solo ventures.

Speaking on Saturday night's (29.05.21) episode of 'The Jonathan Ross Show' on ITV, he said of a possible reunion: “I don’t know … no-one really talks about it. Still talk to them all the time. There’s a couple of little babies from them lads. Everyone’s having their own success on their own. I’m enjoying what I’m doing.

“Of course, if everyone wanted to do it, I’d be down for it … you kind of need to all get in the same room and have the chat, but I don’t know when that would be."

On what conditions he would have, he added: “Having the same opinion is going to be always hard. Unless everyone was completely in, I wouldn’t want to do it. I wouldn’t want to half-force someone into doing it.”

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old singer recently admitted One Direction fans made him feel like a prisoner at times.

The 'Our Song' singer rose to fame as a member of the boy band when they took part in ‘The X Factor’ in 2010, and Niall said the band’s followers were so fanatic that it meant he and his bandmates – which also included former member Zayn Malik until 2015 – were unable to do simple things like walk down the street.

When asked if he ever felt like a prisoner, he said: “A couple of times, yeah. Because we were 17, 18, 19 for the first few years … I struggled with it, because I have to be doing something all the time and the thought of closing my curtains in my hotel room was madness to me.

“I struggled with the idea of, ‘Why won’t you just let us out? We just want to go for a walk’, you know? But, you can’t get inside the brain of a fan. Now I completely get it, but at the time, you’re like, ‘You’re our age! Just let us out! We just want to walk down the street. You must understand!’"

