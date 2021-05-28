Moby releases orchestral Reprise LP

Moby wanted to showcase the "dynamics" of music with his orchestral album 'Reprise'.

The 55-year-old musician has pointed out that a lot of modern tunes are continuously loud throughout and the aim with his reimagined collection, which is out today (28.05.21), was to show what's possible when you play around with the levels.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "A lot of modern music doesn't really have dynamics.

"Most modern songs start off loud, stay loud and end loud.

"That isn't meant as a criticism, just a statement of fact."

The collection includes classics 'Go', 'Extreme Ways', 'Natural Blues' and 'Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?', and the acclaimed artist previously explained that he felt compelled to create the classical and acoustic renditions with an orchestra to emphasise the raw emotion of the songs.

In a statement, Moby - whose real name is Richard Hall - said: “Sorry if this seems self-evident, but for me, the main purpose of music is to communicate emotion.

“To share some aspect of the human condition with whoever might be listening.”

On why he wanted to work with an orchestra, he added: “I long for the simplicity and vulnerability you can get with acoustic or classical music."

For the record, Moby recruited an array of musicians from varying genres, including Gregory Porter, Kris Kristofferson, and Skylar Gray, to add their magic.

The 'Lift Me Up' star felt inspired to create 'Reprise' after his concert at the Walt Disney Concert Hall with his pal Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic in October 2018, which marked his first classical collaboration.

Meanwhile, the music veteran - who has released more than 20 million records worldwide - has also dropped the 'MOBY DOC.' documentary.

The film is a "surrealist biographical documentary narrated by Moby as he reflects on his turbulent personal life and iconic music, looking back on what led him from underground punk bands to chart-topping solo artist, and from struggling addict to vegan activist. "

It features interviews with surrealist filmmaker-and-musician David Lynch and David Bowie, along with concert footage, interviews, archival footage, and more.