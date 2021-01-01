Pregnant Halsey sparks marriage rumours

Pregnant pop star Halsey and her boyfriend Alev Aydin have left fans speculating about the status of their relationship after stepping out with bands on their left ring fingers.

The Bad at Love hitmaker, who changed her pronouns to "she" and "they" in March, stunned followers in January by announcing she was expecting a baby with screenwriter Aydin, and now it appears the couple may have secretly tied the knot.

They were spotted in a parking garage in Los Angeles on Monday, and Halsey was wearing what appeared to be a gold ring with a diamond and coloured stone on their left hand, while Aydin, who had his arm draped around the singer's shoulders, also sported a gold band.

The photos of the outing, obtained by the New York Post's Page Six, emerged a day after Aydin posted a black-and-white snap of himself sitting on a blanket in a large outdoor space, with a banquet table set up in the background.

He wore the same gold jewellery on his left ring finger in the shot, prompting Halsey's fans to jump to the conclusion they had become husband and wife.

"Totally got married!!" commented one follower, while another wrote, "Was that your wedding?!", as others simply offered up their congratulations.

The parents-to-be have yet to confirm or deny the rumours.

Halsey began dating Aydin last year, and was previously linked to rocker Yungblud and actor Evan Peters following a 2018 split from rapper G-Eazy.