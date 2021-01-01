Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary and changes their pronouns

Demi Lovato has come out as non-binary and changed their pronouns to they/them.



The singer took to Twitter to make the announcement, writing that they'd made the decision after several months of "healing and self-reflective work".



"Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all," Demi wrote on Twitter. "I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward."



In an accompanying video, the Confident singer explained: "I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression."



However, while they are arguably one of the most famous non-binary celebrities, Demi added that they don't consider themselves an "expert or spokesperson" on the subject of gender identity and they are still "learning and coming into myself".



The star also announced they will be speaking to other non-binary people in a new video series titled 4D with Demi.



"I'm doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones," the 28-year-old star continued. "Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way."