Ally Brooke felt 'ashamed' after music executive responded inappropriately to her cry for help

Ally Brooke was left feeling "embarrassed and ashamed" when a male executive she approached for help dealing with the "trauma" of being in Fifth Harmony responded inappropriately.



The singer plans to be open with fans about what went on behind closed doors during her time in the U.S. girl group on her new podcast The Ally Brooke Show.



And in a chat with TV show Extra, Ally recalled one particular incident with a male executive at the group's record label.



"It was really terrible... There was a lot happening with the group and I went to this executive for help... This person said, 'Oh yes, I can help you,' and I felt so much comfort," she shared. "When you are under so much distress and despair and you have to hold it all in. This man, he approached me with a thong. That was the first thing that he gave me. When you go to someone for help and all they meet you with is inappropriateness, it's horrible - I felt embarrassed, ashamed. I felt helpless."



While Ally didn't name the man in question, she hinted that he may be identified in the future as part of the ongoing #MeToo movement.



"At that time, this person had a reputation, but it was accepted, so obviously I was really scared to say anything," she explained. "Now, I am so happy and I say this on my show, we have this movement where we can speak up and justice in some ways is getting served."



Fifth Harmony, also featuring Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei and Lauren Jauregui, went on hiatus in March 2018, with Camila Cabello quitting the group in late 2016.