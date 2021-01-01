Alexandra Burke says she was once told to bleach her skin

British singer Alexandra Burke says she was once told to bleach her skin in order to find success.

The star broke down during a new interview with Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock for her BBC documentary Race, Pop And Power, which aired on Thursday, as she recalled a manager telling her to look whiter when she was a 15-year-old hopeful.

"It's very British though," she said, holding back tears. "We're taught not to talk about it. It's a very taboo subject.

"People are afraid to admit that they have done something that is considered racist...

"I remember when my mum used to take me to certain management companies... I won't name them now because they're still friends and that's good, and it's all love (sic).

"But when I was 15, they told me, 'We've got one black person, we can't have another'. And I got that a couple of times... One thing that actually comes to my head right now... is being told to bleach my skin."

The star then started to cry as she added: "Being told that I'm 'too dark' to be in the industry. I'm going cold talking about it because I really actually don't like talking about it."

Alexandra says she was once told told to bleach her skin or "you won't sell any records", and the 32-year-old star says there have been times she has regretted pursuing a music career because comments about her appearance have taken their toll on her inner confidence.

"That's what is so f**ked up about this industry and that is what makes me feel, at times, where I go: 'I don't want to be in this industry (sic)'... They took my confidence away so much that I couldn't be me," she admitted.