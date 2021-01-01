Kat Dennings confirms Andrew W.K. romance

Kat Dennings has sealed her romance with singer Andrew W.K. with a kiss on social media.

The WandaVision star has recently hinted at the new relationship by sharing shots of the Party Hard hitmaker online, including one in which he is featured planting a kiss on her head as she pouts for the camera.

However, she has since made it clear they are a couple after uploading an image of the pair embracing and locking lips, which she captioned with a love letter emoji.

The musician, real name Andrew Fetterly Wilkes-Krier, responded to the post with a string of black heart emojis.

Kat, 34, reposted the picture on Twitter on Sunday, and wrote: "Happy Birthday @AndrewWK".

On her Instagram Stories, she posted a promotional shot of Andrew alongside the words, "Happy Birthday @andrewwk I LOVE YOU" and a beating heart GIF.

The 42-year-old singer was previously married to Cherie Lily, whom he wed in 2008. People reports that a press release from the rocker announcing his new music and tour revealed that the two "began amicable divorce proceedings in late 2019".

The press release also stated that Kat and Andrew met in Los Angeles earlier this year.

The 2 Broke Girls star made it clear in the past that she finds him attractive - in one Twitter post seven years ago, Kat commented on a photo of Andrew with fan, writing, "You are a tall drink of milk AWK."

Kat previously dated singer Josh Groban between 2014 and 2016.