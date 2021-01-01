The Weeknd set for BRIT Awards performance

The Weeknd has confirmed he'll be among the stars performing at the BRIT Awards in London next week, a day after insisting his Grammys snub will stick.



The Canadian singer pulled out of a planned performance at the Grammys earlier this year after he failed to pick up a single nomination for his hit album, After Hours, and then announced he would no longer be submitting tracks and projects for consideration, calling Recording Academy voters "corrupt".



But he hasn't turned his back on other awards ceremonies, and on Tuesday he revealed his plans to wow British fans with a pre-recorded show-stopping BRITs set - his first time at the ceremony since 2016.



It has been reported the Blinding Lights star is "pulling out all the stops" for the number, and is known for putting on a great show after headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.



Coldplay will open the BRIT Awards with a rendition of their new single Higher Power from their upcoming album Music Of The Spheres, with the performance pre-recorded on the River Thames.



Dua Lipa, Pink, Rag'n'Bone Man and Olivia Rodrigo have also been announced in the line-up, while the ceremony will be hosted by Jack Whitehall.