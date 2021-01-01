Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock announces pregnancy

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is expecting her first child with her fiance Andre Gray.



The 29-year-old British singer announced her baby news on Instagram by sharing snaps from a professional photoshoot in which she showcases her baby bump in a green silk bra and flowing skirt, with Andre making an appearance in one of the photos.



In the caption, she wrote to her 6.5 million followers: "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you."



Her Little Mix bandmates were among the first celebrities to react to the news in the comments, with Jade Thirlwall writing, "(Crying emojis) love you so much... look at this family (heart emojis)," while Perrie Edwards posted, "I can’t stop staring at these pictures. You’re a vision. Ily (I love you) both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister!"



And fellow The X Factor star Alexandra Burke added: "Omggggbabe (sic) !!!! Yes yes AND YES!!!!!!!! so happy for you!"



She also received comments from the likes of Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, singers Mabel and Cher Lloyd, and supermodel Jourdan Dunn.



Leigh-Anne got engaged to soccer player Andre last May as they celebrated their fourth anniversary in lockdown.



The Watford FC star shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple as the singer showed off her engagement ring.