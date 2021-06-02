Justin Bieber 'delays' tour again until 2022

Justin Bieber has reportedly pushed back his comeback tour until 2022.

The 'Peaches' hitmaker was due to embark on a world tour in the summer of 2020, but he was forced to delay the jaunt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A set of dates were announced for this summer, kicking off on June 2, 2021, but they've been moved again.

Variety claims that “due to challenges in rescheduling the dates; a plethora of COVID-postponed tours have meant that most major venues are almost fully booked well into 2022.”

However, Justin's camp are yet to comment on the delay.

The international tour is in support of his fifth studio album 'Changes'.

In a previous statement, he said: "I can't wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour. We've been through so much this year. More than ever, we've come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be."

The 'Yummy' singer has since released the album 'Justice'.

Meanwhile, Justin's wife Hailey previously admitted she was glad to find out her spouse's arena tour was cancelled amid the global health crisis, as it allowed him more time to be "strong and healthy and prepare".

She said: "You know what, I honestly feel like with that whole thing, everything happens for a reason, and I'm almost happy that I feel like you have even more time to just be strong and healthy and prepare. And when the tour does come back around and when you go out, you're going to just be so strong and healthy and that makes me feel a little bit better."