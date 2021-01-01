Olivia Newton-John mourning loss of cancer nurse

Olivia Newton-John has paid tribute to her late cancer nurse.



The singer and actress is mourning the loss of Emma Cohen - a nurse at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre - after she died earlier this month, and in her tribute, Newton-John revealed the impact Cohen had on her during her battle with the disease.



She wrote on Instagram: "My heart is still in shock and so saddened to learn of the sudden loss of the very special Emma Cohen. Emma took care of me at a very vulnerable time in my life when I was a patient on her unit at the @onjcancercentre in 2018. She ensured my stay was safe and comfortable, always had practical advice for me, showed strong leadership skills and had a great sense of humour.



"She was a bright, energetic and powerful woman with a huge future ahead of her, and we connected on our mission to help patients on their cancer journey."



The Grease star was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer – her third battle with disease – in 2017.



And Newton-John - who didn't reveal Cohen's cause of death - admitted she will "miss seeing (Emma's) lovely face" at the centre.



She continued: "Emma had such a generous spirit and a warm and loving heart... (I) send my love and deepest condolences to her friends and family."



The Cancer Nurses Society of Australia - on which Cohen served as a board director - revealed she died after a "short illness" on 9 April.



They wrote on Facebook: "Emma was a vibrant and passionate leader, and a fierce and intelligent advocate for the cancer nursing workforce, and her patients. Her loss has left a huge gap in our community, and in our hearts."