Britney Spears' dad Jamie accuses her mum Lynne of 'exploiting' their daughter's pain

Britney Spears' father Jamie has taken aim at his ex-wife Lynne for "exploiting" their daughter's "pain and trauma for personal profit".



The Piece of Me star remains at the centre of a legal battle over her controversial conservatorship, which gives Jamie control of her finances and her career.



And while Lynne has blasted her ex over his excessive fees for his attorneys, according to court documents, Jamie fired back, citing the star's mum's 2008 memoir Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World about their family.



He claimed Lynne "has not been involved in their daughter’s conservatorship until very recently, and she is now raising objections to fees related to matters that she has no knowledge of", according to documents obtained by The Blast.



Jamie added Lynne was "causing undue delay and expense in the administration of the Conservatorship, and ironically, stirring up more unnecessary media attention."



The judge overseeing Britney's conservatorship will hand down a verdict on accounting and costs in a ruling expected Tuesday.



This latest development in the complex case comes after Britney's lawyer requested Jodi Montgomery become her permanent conservator in the place of Jamie.



The role of conservator – which oversees many aspects of Britney’s life – has been held by Jodi after Britney’s father temporarily relinquished power in 2019 due to health issues.



And last month, Britney and her legal team filed court documents officially requesting that Jodi is made the full-time conservator of her person going forward, meaning her father would have to retire from the position for good.



If Britney’s request is successful, it would mean Jamie would still operate as co-conservator of his daughter’s estate alongside the Bessemer Trust, while Jodi would become the lead conservator of Britney’s person, where she is in charge of the singer’s personal decisions.



As co-conservator of the estate, Jamie still plays a role in managing Britney’s finances and business decisions.