Sienna Miller triggered by Britney Spears documentary

Sienna Miller found it triggering to watch the Framing Britney Spears documentary because it took her back to a time when she was a paparazzi target.

The 39-year-old actress admits she still has anxiety issues when she thinks back to the time she couldn't escape from gangs of photographers following her every move, while she was dating Jude Law and after her then-fiance's affair with his children's nanny in 2005.

"It’s like a bad memory," she tells The Daily Telegraph. "But watching the Britney Spears and Amy Winehouse documentaries and remembering what that time was... (When I) see footage of photographers chasing and attacking women in the way they did, I start shaking. It was so intense.

"It was a strange time to be a young person becoming well known, at the height of whatever feeding-frenzy was going on in tabloid culture."

And Sienna says she didn't appreciate becoming known as an 'It girl' in the tabloids.

"It was upsetting at the time. I don’t even know what that means, but it does sound reductive. It doesn’t sound nice," she added.