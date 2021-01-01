Janet Jackson's 'nipplegate' drama set for documentary treatment

The brains behind blockbuster documentary Framing Britney Spears are now working on a film revolving around Janet Jackson's 'nipplegate' incident during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show.



The pop superstar shocked viewers and upset National Football League bosses and sponsors when she bared a breast during an explosive performance with Justin Timberlake - Britney's ex-boyfriend.



It's still not clear who is specifically to blame for the eye-popping moment and the new film aims to explore the drama and the fall-out following Janet's big reveal.



"It's going to be all about the fall-out and the suits who f**ked over Janet," a source told the New York Post, explaining: "They're reaching out to everyone who was involved - dancers, stylists, directors. Everyone."



It's unlikely Jackson herself will participate, but that's not important, according to the insider.



"They did the Britney doc without her (Spears), and there's been more interest in the Super Bowl since that documentary premiered and Justin apologised to (both Spears and Jackson recently)," the source said.



After he was attacked for the way he treated Spears after their split, Justin took to social media and wrote: "I've seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."



The 2004 Super Bowl half-time show drama recently reared up again as Jackson's former stylist Wayne Scot Lukas promoted his new book, telling the Post Timberlake had encouraged the wardrobe malfunction to compete with Spears.



"He insisted on doing something bigger than (when Spears kissed Madonna at the MTV Video Music Awards)," Scot Lukas explained, noting: "He wanted a reveal."



He also took issue with the term 'wardrobe malfunction', adding, "I wouldn't call it a wardrobe 'malfunction' in a million years. It was the most functioning wardrobe in history. As a stylist, it did what it was intended to do."