DMX's loved ones salute late rapper at New York funeral

DMX's loved ones have bid a final farewell to the rapper during a special Homegoing Celebration funeral.

The star's family, including his 15 children from various relationships, came together on Sunday at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn, New York to attend a service, just a day after gathering with a larger group of friends and relatives at the city's Barclays Center for his Celebration of Life event.

Sunday's event was more intimate, and gave each of DMX's kids the opportunity to share their memories of their father in more detail.

One poignant moment came as DMX's ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, took to the stage alongside his fiancee, Desiree Lindstrom, with both women delivering eulogies honouring the man who had played such a big role in each of their lives.

Guest speakers also included DMX's long-time friend and producer Swizz Beatz, who in attendance with his wife Alicia Keys.

“DMX was definitely not an artist to me," he said. "He was a brother, he was a friend. The key thing is he maintained his passion, he maintained his strength.”

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan delivered a speech remotely, while R&B star Faith Evans honoured her I Miss You collaborator with a virtual performance.

Russell Simmons, co-founder of Def Jam Records, called DMX "my new superhero" and recalled how the star had helped revive the label in a video tribute.

DMX, real name Earl Simmons, died on 9 April after suffering a heart attack following a suspected drug overdose. He was 50.