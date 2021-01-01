Joe Alwyn officially added to Taylor Swift's Grammy winning team

British actor Joe Alwyn has officially been recognised as a 2021 Grammy Award winner after contributing to his girlfriend Taylor Swift's Folklore, which was crowned Album of the Year.

The Favourite star had originally been credited on Swift's liner notes under the pseudonym William Bowery, helping to pen the tracks Exile and Betty, which he also co-produced, alongside four other songs on the 2020 release.

Folklore claimed the top honour at music's big night last month, making Swift the first female artist in history to win the accolade three times.

She shared the prize with producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, but now eagle-eyed fans have noticed Alwyn's name has also been added to the winners' list on the Grammys website, meaning he would have received his very own award, reported People.com.

The stars, who have been careful to keep much of their romance under wraps, have yet to comment on the news, but Swift gave her man a special shoutout during her acceptance speech at the prestigious event.

"Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine," she smiled.

The couple has been dating since 2016.