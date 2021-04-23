Sir Tom Jones in talks for tell-all biopic

Sir Tom Jones is in talks for a biopic - but isn't ready to "tell-all" just yet.



The 80-year-old music legend - who has released his 41st studio album, 'Surrounded By Time', today (23.04.21) - has revealed he has been in discussions regarding a movie about his life like Sir Elton John's 'Rocketman' and the Freddie Mercury film 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.



However, the 'Delilah' hitmaker has admitted he's not sure he is willing to share every detail about his life and career with the world on the big screen just yet.



Appearing on Alan Carr's 'Life’s A Beach' podcast, he said: “Well there’s been talk of it, yes. But then I’d have to tell-all.



“So I don’t think I’m ready to tell-all yet. Y’know what I mean, it’s one of those things. We’re thinking about it.”



Although Tom didn't divulge who he'd like to play him in a biopic, he is adamant on it being an actor opposed to an actor-singer like Taron Egerton in 'Rocketman'.



He added: “Well I think it would be better to get an actor because there are actor-singers who have come forward.



“But I think the best thing to do is get a really good actor like Elton John did.



“You’ve got to get an actor to play the part, then the music – you get somebody to do.



“I’ll either do [the music] myself or somebody who can do a soundalike. There are Tom Jones soundalikes out there.



“Y’know younger fellas. But the acting is the important part.”



The 'It's Not Unusual' hitmaker became known for having women throwing their underwear at him during his early days in the music business.



The iconic singer - who was married to his late wife Melinda between 1957 and 2016 - recently recalled: "You have to use schtick and then it caught on and I was drowning in a sea of panties after a while. It backfired.



"I was in Vegas and someone threw a room key at me. I said 'Whose is this?' This woman said, 'Use it and you will find out.'"



And he was a close companion of the late King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, and is sure to have many untold stories to tell.



Despite loving his drink and claiming to have bedded hundreds of groupies, Tom recently shared how he always made sure to get eight hours of shut-eye a night, even when partying with his famous pal.



He said: "You’ve got to be careful with drink but I’ve always looked at my watch and known when I’ve got to get to bed.



“When I was in Vegas, playing two shows a night, I’d have Elvis Presley come over.



“I was at Caesars Palace and he had finished his thing at the Hilton, so he’d come over to my shows both nights. I’d have to tell him I needed to go to bed.



“Kelly Jones, of the Stereophonics (who Jones duetted with on Mama Told Me Not To Come in 2000), has a nickname for me — it’s Tommy Eight Hours.



“He’d asked me how I’d kept my voice and I’d say it’s because I get eight hours sleep every night.”