Kelsea Ballerini embarrassed about Kenny Chesney texting mix-up

Kelsea Ballerini was left red-faced after realising she was asking a real estate agent to sing with her via text.

The singer thought she was inviting pal Kenny Chesney to sing on Half of My Hometown, and when he stopped responding she thought she'd overstepped the mark.

"I was wondering why he'd stopped responding," Ballerini told Taste of Country.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, maybe I misread the situation. Maybe he's like, 'We're not friends'," she admitted.

However, Ballerini discovered the mishap occurred because she doesn't keep her phone contacts up to date.

She explained: "He got a new number, and he texted me his new number, but I'm really bad at saving numbers, so for a long time, I was texting someone else."

Kelsea had no idea until the new owner of his old number replied: "Finally, I got a text back from this number. He's like, 'I don't know who you're trying to reach, but I'm a real estate agent'."

She finally managed to track Kenny down and he agreed to join her on the song, which they will perform at the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday.