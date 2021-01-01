NEWS Mick Jagger no longer interested in 'dull' memoir Newsdesk Share with :





Mick Jagger abandoned his memoirs, because digging up the past was making him miserable.



The rocker sat down to write his life story but found the project uninspiring.



"It was simply dull and upsetting," the Rolling Stones star tells the BBC, revealing he considered the project at the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown, adding, "It was a thing that people started doing - writing.



"I think in the '80s I started it (memoir) and I was offered a lot of money... (but) when I actually started to get into it, I really didn’t enjoy it... reliving my life to the detriment of living in the now.



"If you wanna write an autobiography, this is not a process you can just do in a week. It takes a lot out of you. It takes a lot of reliving emotions, reliving friendships, reliving ups and downs.



"It wasn’t the most enjoyable, to be honest... and there really weren't that many highs out of it, so I just said, 'I can’t be bothered with this', and gave the money back to my publisher, and said that I'd do it another day. That was the end of it... I just didn’t enjoy the process."