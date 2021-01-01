Ciara and Russell Wilson fronting TV special to promote COVID vaccinations

Singer Ciara and her sports star husband Russell Wilson are promoting COVID-19 vaccinations in a U.S. TV special featuring the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The celebrity couple will host Roll Up Your Sleeves on Sunday night, with the hour-long show designed to "educate viewers, raise awareness and dispel concerns surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines," according to organisers.

The star-studded event also aims to "inform and encourage those who have vaccination concerns to learn the facts".

U.S. President Joe Biden, former leader Barack Obama and his First Lady Michelle will all be making appearances will COVID czar Dr. Anthony Fauci, who will be interviewed by McConaughey on the show.

Other celebrities in the line-up include Billy Crystal, Demi Lovato, Eva Longoria, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Sterling K. Brown, Wanda Sykes, Ken Jeong, Shaquille O'Neal, and Charles Barkley.

To date, there have been more than 31 million positive cases of COVID-19 across the nation since the pandemic began, with over 560,000 deaths, while more than 66 million Americans - an estimated 20 per cent of the population - have been fully vaccinated so far.