Dave Grohl calls on superstar pals for tour van documentary trailer

Ringo Starr, Lars Ulrich, Flea, and Slash are among the stars who have opened up about life on the road in the new trailer for Dave Grohl's documentary What Drives Us.

Directed by the Foo Fighters frontman, the teaser also features Radkey and Starcrawler - two aspiring bands currently on the road - among the stars recounting their early touring days.

"You’ve got to get in a van if you want to make it in this business," Starr says, opening the trailer, which also features L7’s Jennifer Finch, AC/DC's Brian Johnson, Steven Tyler, U2's The Edge, No Doubt's Tony Kanal, and St. Vincent.

Grohl says he felt inspired to make the documentary following years spent on the road travelling all over the world.

"This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music," Grohl said in a statement. "What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of 'Why?'"

The film, which was first announced last year, will debut on Amazon Prime Video on 30 April.