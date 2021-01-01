Driver's License hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo gets parking ticket

'Drivers License’ hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo has been handed a parking ticket.

The 18-year-old singer-and-actress, who took four attempts to pass her driving test, was sent a City of Los Angeles Parking Violation through the post.

Olivia - whose record-breaking mega-hit spent nine weeks at the top of the UK Singles Chart - captioned a snap of her ticket: “damn this driving s*** isn’t all fun and games (sic)"

Last month, the chart-topper recalled how it took her four tests to finally receive her license.

Aside from COVID-19 delaying her test and having to reschedule to film 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series', Olivia used her mom's car to take one of her tests and the horn didn't work, so she automatically failed as the car was deemed "legally unsafe".

She said: "Essentially, the time I got my driver's license it was my fourth try, which is really sad.

"The third one, I finally get there and I fly out from Utah to LA just to take the test because I had to take it in California.

"I'm sitting in the car and the guy comes by and he's checking my lights and stuff like that, and he goes, 'Ok, honk your horn now'. And I go to honk my horn and the horn doesn't work on my mum's car and she had no idea that the horn doesn't work on her car because she never uses her horn because she's the calmest person in the whole world. And so he said, 'Your car is legally unsafe, I can't take you out to take the test - go home.'

"I didn't even get to drive out of the DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) … I was so upset, I literally cried in the DMV parking lot."

She added of her fourth attempt: "I got there eventually!"