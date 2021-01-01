Prince album to be released on July 30

A previously unreleased Prince album will be unveiled on July 30.



The 'Purple Rain' hitmaker's estate has announced that there will be new music from the legendary singer - who passed away in April 2016 at the age of 57 from an accidental fentanyl overdose - in the shape of a new LP, 'Welcome 2 America'.



The title track of the same name is available on streaming platforms as of now, where he sings about people being addicted to their smartphones, the state of education across the US and the country's taxes.



After he had originally completed the 'Welcome 2 America' album, Prince headed on a tour of the same name, where he performed across the US at a number of huge venues including The Forum in California.



The deluxe edition of the release features the album on both CD and black vinyl, whilst fans can also digitally download a hi-res copy and they can also watch the never-before-released full concert video from Prince's April 2011 show at The Forum. There will be two special versions - gold vinyl available from the official Prince store and clear vinyl from Target.



The Deluxe Edition of Welcome 2 America has been presented as a luxe gold-foil package designed by GRAMMY-nominated artist Mathieu Bitton and GRAMMY-nominated creative director and Prince associate Trevor Guy. It comes complete with a 12x12 inch 32-page companion book and embossed vellum envelope containing Welcome 2 America era content such as a photographic art print, 23x36 inch poster, replica setlist, ticket, VIP invitation and backstage passes.







The full tracklist for 'Welcome 2 America' is as follows:



'Welcome 2 America'



'Running Game (Son of a Slave Master)'



'Born 2 Die'



'1000 Light Years From Here'



'Hot Summer'



'Stand Up and B Strong'



'Check The Record'



'Same Page, Different Book'



'When She Comes'



'1010 (Rin Tin Tin)'



'Yes'



'One Day We Will All B Free'