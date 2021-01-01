Rod Stewart buys wife a boat for her birthday

Rod Stewart has treated his wife Penny Lancaster to a narrowboat for her 50th birthday.

Lancaster developed a love for the boats that float past the pair's country estate during lockdown and started researching them, giving Rod the idea to treat the photographer to her own river barge for her special day.

"In the first (COVID) lockdown, I enjoyed slowing down and having a more simple life," Penny told Loose Women.

"Second lockdown was a little tougher and I thought I need to think of a hobby," she went on.

Explaining: "There’s a lovely river near us and there's narrowboats," Lancaster said the waterway inspired her.

"I thought, 'My dream would be to get an old narrowboat to do it up'. And that’s what Rod got me," she shared.

The singer also helped organise a surprise Zoom party for Penny, inviting all her best friends.

"All of my girlfriends did their own video to one of Rod’s songs," she recalled, adding: "Normally we could catch up and go for dinner or drinks somewhere, but it was nice to get the extra special attention people paid to remembering the past and their fondest memories about you, we wouldn't usually get that opportunity in one night."

Lancaster is Stewart's third wife. The pair have been married since 2007.