Demi Lovato breaks down as she recalls split from fiance Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato has opened up about her romance with ex-fiance Max Ehrich and their painful break-up in the latest episode of her YouTube docu-series Dancing With The Devil.

The singer was filmed gushing about her romance, exclaiming that Max made her feel "amazing" and that she couldn't imagine life in quarantine without him before the footage became darker as she reflected on their split.

"I'm really sad that things ended the way that they did," Demi, who suffered a heroin overdose in 2018, shared.

"Good news is I haven't picked up any hard drugs or anything like that. I'm hanging in there. It's just s**tty," she went on.

Breaking down in tears, the hitmaker confessed: "I don't know how to give my heart to someone after this..."

Explaining: "I think I rushed into something that I thought was what I was supposed to do," Demi added she realised as time went on that she "didn't actually know the person that I was engaged to".

"We were only together four or five months. And honestly, it was false advertising," she reflected.

"The hardest part of the break-up was mourning the person that I thought he was... but I'm not the only one who felt fooled. I mean, I was just as shocked as the rest of the world at some of the things that were said and done," Demi admitted.

Despite its sad ending, Demi credited the romance split with making her realise what her true self looks like: "One of the good things about this experience is that I've used this time to look within... I think I'm actually too queer to marry a man in my life right now. I'm not willing to put a label on it this second, I think I will get there," she said.