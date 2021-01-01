Young Turks record label change name over genocide links

FKA Twigs' British record label, Young Turks, has changed its name to avoid negative links to the Armenian genocide.

The label's name, inspired by Rod Stewart's 1981 song, will be changed to just 'Young' going forward following "a long period of reflection" by founder Caius Pawson.

"The name intrigued me, evoking the solidarity of youth," Pawson said in a statement published to Instagram.

"In 2005, it seemed to perfectly sum up what we were: teenagers, wanting and waiting to do something, anything," he went on.

Explaining: "We were unaware of the deeper history of the term, and, specifically, that the Young Turks were a group who carried out the Armenian Genocide from 1915 onwards," Pawson acknowledged: "It's a source of hurt and confusion for people."

He noted that the label "loved the name for what it meant to us", but reflected "in retrospect should have listened more carefully to other voices and acted more quickly".

"We have always tried to affect (sic) positive change and knowing what we do now, it’s only right that we change our name," he declared.

As part of the name change, the label's partners have also made a charitable donation to the Armenian Institute in London.

Along with Twigs, the label represents the xx, Kamasi Washington, and other artists.