Justin Bieber rewards longtime DJ with new tastemaker position

Justin Bieber has promoted his longtime tour DJ, Taylor James, to a new personal A&R position.

James, who first worked with Bieber when he was a YouTube star playing waterparks, has now been given the task of seeking out new music for the pop star to record.

"It will allow me to bring my DJ experience into the studio and look for songs that work with Bieber's style and sound," James said of his new gig. "I am part of the first line of testing and decisions, which proceeds into becoming singles and or albums."

Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, who initially hired the young DJ to hit the road with the Baby singer, told Billboard, "Tay James has been a support system for this team since day one. His energy has always lifted all those around him.

"What is more is his ability as a DJ to understand what moves an audience and that translates in to A&R (artists and repertoire). To see him come in to his own during this album process has been a true highlight. This body of work would not have been possible without his input. He is just scratching the surface of his record making abilities and I personally could not be happier or prouder of my friend."

James landed the new gig as Bieber started work on his current album, Justice, and helped find "new beats and artists" that would compliment the singer's vision.

"When I have a good sound or recommendation I would send it to a group chat with the Bieber team and we would all decide on what would go ahead in the album that best represents Justin," he explained.

Justice, Bieber's sixth studio album, was released on 19 March.